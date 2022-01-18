Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59,441 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded down $5.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.21. 38,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

