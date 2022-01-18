United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $52.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after buying an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after buying an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 73.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.