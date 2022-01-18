United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report sales of $246.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.40 million to $246.88 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $286.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $42.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

