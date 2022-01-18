United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

UCBI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.56. 10,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at about $26,498,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 19.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after buying an additional 432,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after buying an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after buying an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 814,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 286,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.