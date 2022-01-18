UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $468.69 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $441.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,078 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

