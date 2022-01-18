Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Holdings Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED stock opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.03.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

