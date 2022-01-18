Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Down 47.3% in December

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

