UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 300.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,723 shares of company stock worth $512,802 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

