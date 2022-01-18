US Bancorp DE Increases Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $69,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.