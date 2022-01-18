US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 732,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $78,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

SUB opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.79 and a one year high of $108.23.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

