US Bancorp DE Sells 321 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Booking were worth $62,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,761.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,450.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,335.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,318.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 267.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,545 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

