Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTZ. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 316,299 shares of company stock worth $5,129,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,753,000 after buying an additional 119,065 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after buying an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

