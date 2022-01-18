Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.80

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $513.81 million and a PE ratio of 19.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.
About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
