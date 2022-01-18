Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.80

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $513.81 million and a PE ratio of 19.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Value Line by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Value Line by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

