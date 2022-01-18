VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.63

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 7955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

