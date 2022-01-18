Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $60,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.27. 78,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.90 and its 200 day moving average is $162.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

