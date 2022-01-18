Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Raised by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $38,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,807,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $150.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $118.13 and a 52-week high of $154.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

