Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 272,680 shares.The stock last traded at $150.00 and had previously closed at $151.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

