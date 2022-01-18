Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $291,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.42.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

