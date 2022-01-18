Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $229,000 Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,443,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 90.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 304,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

