Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 1,055 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $50,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

