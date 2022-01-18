Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 157 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 916,095 shares of company stock valued at $75,781,333. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.28.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

