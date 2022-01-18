Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 269.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

