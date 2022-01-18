Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,409,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 593,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.48.

STX stock opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.