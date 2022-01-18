Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.