Veles Trading Up 113.8% Over Last Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 262% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Veles has a total market cap of $83,553.03 and approximately $87.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 113.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,365 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,859 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

