Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period.

Shares of PBT stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

