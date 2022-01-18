Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

WGO opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

