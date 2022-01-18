Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NEE stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

