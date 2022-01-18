Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 27.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 264.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 8,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 58,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 281,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,457,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $221.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

