Vexanium Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (VEX)

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Vexanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vexanium has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Vexanium has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $502,925.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vexanium Coin Profile

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vexanium’s official website is www.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official message board is blog.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

