Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.83

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 2852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $180,000. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $33,472,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $1,496,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.