Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at $226,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Nelnet by 92,520.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

NNI opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.93 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.48%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

