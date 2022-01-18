Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $777,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

