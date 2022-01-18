Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $371,000 Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $45,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,000 shares of company stock worth $15,968,336. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

