Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Anika Therapeutics worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIK opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.89 million, a PE ratio of -83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

