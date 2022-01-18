Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 269 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 31.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BOK Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $116.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

