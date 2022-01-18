Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,398 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in GreenSky by 223.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 4.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GreenSky by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 125,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GreenSky stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

