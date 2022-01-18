Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. 105,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,970. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

