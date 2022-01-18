Vipstar Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $785,999.34 and $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

