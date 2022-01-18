Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $57.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

