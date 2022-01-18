Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Up 31.5% in December

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,600. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,045,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,183,000 after buying an additional 393,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,180,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 71,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,732,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 433,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,616,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 390,595 shares during the last quarter.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
