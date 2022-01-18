Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Up 31.5% in December

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,600. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 6,455 shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,045,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,183,000 after buying an additional 393,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,180,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 71,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,732,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 433,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,616,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 390,595 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.