Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ZTR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

