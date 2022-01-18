Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. 535,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 670,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the third quarter valued at $60,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Vislink Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 37,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vislink Technologies by 5,351.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies in the second quarter worth about $246,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

