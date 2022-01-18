Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Down to $11.10

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.60. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 1,080 shares.

SEAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

