VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.71. 2,865,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,074. VMware has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $121,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.