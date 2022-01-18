Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.46) to GBX 630 ($8.60) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FAN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.64) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

LON:FAN opened at GBX 499.50 ($6.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £989.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.10. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 278 ($3.79) and a one year high of GBX 565 ($7.71).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

