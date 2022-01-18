Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 245 by Kepler Capital Markets

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 245 price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 target price on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 233.14.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

