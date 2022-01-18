Wagerr Market Capitalization Tops $8.00 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $30,089.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012440 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.45 or 0.00631327 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00020488 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 228,128,154 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

