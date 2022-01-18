Wall Street Games (WSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.83 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and $2.90 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00068463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.72 or 0.07463987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.59 or 0.99622855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.