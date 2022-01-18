Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAFD opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $37.52.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

